Arkansas heads to No. 23 Missouri intent on winning in Columbia for the first time in seven tries

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman delivers a presentation to his team every Monday about the upcoming opponent. It's a breakdown of rosters and schemes, of course, but also an opportunity for Pittman to deliver a motivating message to his team.

Like the fact that the Razorbacks have never beaten border-rival Missouri in six tries in Columbia, Missouri.

“That's certainly part of it. Anything you think can be a little bit more of a motivator, which we shouldn't need anything else,” Pittman said. “They beat the hell out of us last year. That should motivate us. But the problem is a lot of the kids on the team and playing weren't here last year, too, so you have to find different ways to motivate. That's my job.”

The Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4 SEC) don't need to be motivated by getting a sixth win to reach a bowl game after clinching eligibility with last week's rout of Louisiana Tech. Nor do the No. 23 Tigers (8-3, 4-3), who long ago clinched their spot in a bowl game for the seventh consecutive season in which they have been eligible.

Yet the destination could be riding on the outcome — a better, more prestigious bowl location with a season-ending win — while also giving Pittman and Tigers counterpart Eli Drinkwitz some momentum heading into the roster-building season.

“I think 7-5, 4-4 in the league and beating a Top 25 team — I think that would really help us in recruiting and recruiting in the portal,” Pittman said. “We're going to a bowl either way, but it would be big, big to get that win, so we're going to try like hell.”

The Tigers figure to make it tough as they send off a senior class that helped to turn around the program.

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz reacts after a play against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Starkville, Miss. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

“There can be a lot of mixed messages throughout the week,” Drinkwitz said. “I think the biggest thing for us is, this is about the seniors. And rivalry week is important and the Battle Line Trophy is important, but more important for us is playing for those guys and sending those guys out the right way.”

Future of Faurot

As soon as the game is over, construction will begin in earnest on the north end zone to enclose the stadium. The iconic block “M” on a grassy hillside above the end zone will remain, but everything else about that end of the stadium will be different.

“So this is one of the last time that this group, or any group, is going to play at Faurot with that setup,” Drinkwitz said.

Lopsided series

Missouri has won seven of the last eight games against Arkansas, which includes that 48-14 rout in Fayetteville a year ago. But the Razorbacks played the Tigers tough the previous year, dropping a 29-27 nailbiter at Faurot Field.

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) sprints past a Mississippi State defender with a first down pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Starkville, Miss. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

“We've had some good games. Obviously last year was not,” Pittman said. “It's hard to win. I think they're undefeated at home this year. It's a hard place to play. They have really good fans, and just on the road it's hard to go in and win.”

Cook's farewell

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, who has been banged up much of the season, will be among the seniors playing their final game for the Tigers. He has won 24 games as the starter, tied with Phil Bradley and Brad Smith for second in school history, and with 8,558 yards passing Cook needs just 241 to pass Smith for No. 3 on the school’s career list.

Green back on track

Boise State transfer Taylen Green has accounted for more than 3,000 yards of total offense for Arkansas, despite a couple of tough back-to-back losses to Texas and Mississippi. His dual-threat ability was on display in getting the Razorbacks bowl-eligible last week against Louisiana Tech, when he threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns while running for two more scores.

Injury update

Missouri will be without wide receiver Mookie Cooper, who revealed on social media that he had season-ending surgery earlier this week. The senior had just 12 catches for 235 yards after catching 36 passes for 447 yards last season.

Arkansas defensive end Nico Davillier also is out after having surgery to repair cartilage in his knee. Davillier started six games and appeared in 10 for the Razorbacks, totaling 23 tackles with 1 1/2 sacks.