Arkansas State's Butch Jones signs contract extension through 2029

JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State coach Butch Jones, who has led the Red Wolves to their first winning season in five years, has signed a contract extension through 2029, the school announced.

The Red Wolves' record has improved each of Jones' four seasons, and at 7-5 this year they are set to go to a second straight bowl.

“The commitment and investment Coach Jones has made to build a winning culture here at A-State has been exceptional, and it’s reflected in the trajectory of our football program,” athletic director Jeff Purinton said Friday.

The Red Hawks' five Sun Belt Conference wins this season were their most since 2019. They have tied for second in the West Division two straight years.

Jones' previous contract was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2026. He previously coached at Tennessee, Cincinnati and Central Michigan.