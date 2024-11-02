Army QB Bryson Daily misses service-academy game against Air Force

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Army quarterback Bryson Daily missed Saturday’s service-academy game against Air Force with an injury or illness.

Army coach Jeff Monken did not provide any specifics about Daily’s injury or illness in his postgame press conference after the Black Knights’ 20-3 win.

Monken said that he hopes Daily can play at North Texas next Saturday and indicated his absence would not be long term.

Daily missed practice this week. He did not attend the game but Monken said Daily was on post Saturday.

“He wanted to be a part of it, but he doesn’t realize what a big part of it he was today. The confidence he’s given this football team to get out and play like we did today is built off the success we had with him as our quarterback,” Monken said. “He’ll get healthy, and he’ll be playing again.”

Daily has guided an undefeated Army to a No. 21 ranking. The two-year starter was the FBS leader in rushing touchdowns with 19 entering this week.

Junior Dewayne Coleman made his first start for the Black Knights. Coleman rushed for 42 yards and completed 5 of 8 for 48 yards.

Army running back Kanye Udoh (6) celebrates his touchdown against the Air Force during the second half an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in West Point, N.Y. Credit: AP/Rich Schultz

Daily, who leads Army with 909 rushing yards, was named the Manning Award quarterback of the week following a five-touchdown rushing game in the team's last outing, a 45-28 win over East Carolina.