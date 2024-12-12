No. 19 Army and Navy have combined for 19 victories, their most ever entering their annual matchup

Navy (8-3) vs. No. 19 Army (11-1) at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, Saturday, 3 p.m. EST (CBS)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Army by 6 1/2.

Series record: Navy leads 62-55-7.

What’s at stake?

It's the game of the year for both programs — that's always the case — and this season there's a bit more national significance. Army is coming off a victory in the American Athletic Conference title game and is in the AP Top 25. Navy was ranked as well earlier in the year. Army and Navy have combined for 19 victories, their most ever entering this matchup.

Key matchup

In the last 12 meetings, the losing team has failed to score more than 17 points. These are two teams that will be familiar with each other and well prepared, meaning the game could be decided by a few high-leverage plays — fourth downs and red zone efficiency in particular may be crucial.

Players to watch

Navy: S Rayuan Lane III has forced three fumbles this season and was picked as a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. In Navy's eight wins, the Midshipmen outscored opponents 94-7 in points off turnovers. In the three losses, they were outscored 48-0 off turnovers.

Army: QB Bryson Daily has 29 rushing touchdowns this season. The FBS record for a QB is held by a Navy player — Keenan Reynolds ran for 31 TDs in 2013.

Tulane punt returner Dontae Fleming is tackled by Navy safety Rayuan Lane III during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Annapolis, Md. Credit: AP/Terrance Williams

Facts & figures

For the first time since 2017, both teams enter this game with a chance to secure the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy with a victory. ... Army has a two-game winning streak in the series. ... The Midshipmen haven't had a game this season decided by fewer than 12 points. ... Army has been in the Top 25 for nine consecutive weeks, its longest stretch since the team was ranked each week of the 1958 season.