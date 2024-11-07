No. 18 Army puts 12-game winning streak on the line at North Texas

No. 18 Army (8-0, 6-0 AAC) at North Texas (5-3, 2-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Army by 5 1/2.

Series record: Army leads 5-2.

What’s at stake?

Army is trying to extend the nation's longest active winning streak of 12 games going back to last season. North Texas wants a replay of its last home game against a ranked opponent. Three years ago, the Mean Green handed UTSA its first loss of the season with a resounding 45-23 victory. The Black Knights haven't trailed during their longest winning streak since 1949-50. UNT remains on the cusp of bowl eligibility, which eluded coach Eric Morris in his 5-7 debut a year ago. The Mean Green have lost their past two games, 52-44 at Memphis and 45-37 at home against Tulane.

Key matchup

North Texas is third nationally in total offense and will face an Army defense that is No. 5 in the country. The Mean Green average 528 yards per game, and the Black Knights give up just 273. North Texas throws for almost 200 yards per game more than Army allows.

Players to watch

Army: QBs Bryson Daily and/or Dewayne Coleman directing the triple option. Daily was leading the nation with 19 touchdowns rushing before missing last week's 20-3 victory over Air Force with an undisclosed injury and illness. Coach Jeff Monken said Daily was “somewhere between questionable and probable.” Coleman ran 16 times for 42 yards against the Falcons while RB Kanye Udoh had a career-high 158 yards rushing and both touchdowns.

North Texas: QB Chandler Morris leads FBS in passing yards per game at 359.1 and is tied for second in passing TDs with 29. He has four games of at least 400 yards this season. No other FBS player has more than two.

Facts & figures

The Black Knights have scored on their opening drive in all eight games this season (7 touchdowns before a field goal against Air Force). Army has outscored opponents 162-27 in the first half. ... North Texas' DT Sheffield is third among FBS receivers with 1,056 all-purpose yards and tied for second with 10 receiving TDs. ... Army S Casey Larkin has thrives in his first year as a starter after being projected as the nickel back. He has three interceptions while playing solid run defense. ... North Texas is the only team in the country with six plays of at least 70 yards. ... Army leads the nation in rushing at 340 yards per game. ... This is the fourth time North Texas has played a Top 25 team at home. The Mean Green won two of the previous three.