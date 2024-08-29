Auburn gets season started against Alabama A&M,with new group of receivers

Alabama A&M at Auburn, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+/SEC+)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Auburn by 49 1/2.

Series record: Auburn leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Auburn doesn't have a lot to gain from a season-opening game against an FCS team beyond finetuning execution and breaking in some new players, especially at wide receiver. The Bulldogs bank a $525,000 payday and try to stay competitive against a Southeastern Conference opponent.

KEY MATCHUP

This is a chance for Auburn QB Payton Thorne and his new receivers to show off a likely improved passing game. The Tigers averaged just 162.2 passing yards per game last season, ranking 121st of 130 FBS teams. But the new group of receivers includes Penn State transfer KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Georgia State transfer Robert Lewis and five-star recruit Cam Coleman.

Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne, left, is sacked by then-Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolen, right, and linebacker Chris Russell Jr., bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Credit: AP/Sam Craft

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Alabama A&M: RB Donovan Eaglin is a preseason first-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference pick, who ran for 765 yards last season and scored seven touchdowns.

Auburn: Coleman was the Tigers' most prized recruit, rated as the No. 3 overall prospect by the 247Sports composite rankings. The 6-foot-3, 197-pounder also starred in the spring game and seems to have the potential to be Auburn's first star receiver in years.

FACTS & FIGURES

Auburn has won the previous two meetings 51-7 in 2012 and 55-0 in 2016. The Tigers outrushed the Bulldogs 457-27 in the latest meeting. ... Freeze hasn't faced the Bulldogs in his 14-year head coaching career. ... Auburn opens the season with five straight home games for only the fifth time. ... Led by RB Jarquez Hunter, the Tigers return 91% of their rushing yardage from 2023. Liberty and Georgia Tech are the only other FBS schools returning a running back who ran for 900-plus yards and a quarterback who reached 500 yards.