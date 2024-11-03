SportsCollegeCollege Football

Smith, Barnes enter Austin Peay record book in 31-17 win over North Alabama

By The Associated Press

FLORENCE, Ala. — Austin Smith threw for 406 yards, four touchdowns and completed a program record 88.5% of his passes and Austin Peay beat North Alabama 31-17 on Saturday in a game it never trailed.

Following Carson Smith's 37-yard field for the Governors (4-5, 3-3 United Athletic), Smith threw a 57-yard touchdown to Jaden Barnes, followed that with a 31-yard touchdown to Barnes and closed the first half with a 14-yard scoring pass to Romon Copeland Jr. for a 24-3 lead.

The Lions used the third quarter to get within a touchdown when quarterback TJ Smith ran it in from the 14 a minute-and-a-half in. With 5:40 left in the third, Smith threw a 19-yard touchdown to Ben Harris to reduce the deficit to 24-17.

Austin Peay ended the scoring with a 49-yard touchdown to Barnes with 7:21 left. Smith completed 31 of 35 passes and Barnes hauled in 12 catches for 241 yards and three touchdowns.

Austin Smith's completion percentage is a single-game program record with a minimum of 10 passes thrown. In 2003, Jesse Kellogg set the previous record throwing for 87.5% against Kentucky Wesleyan.

Barnes' reception total ties him for the second-most in a single game in program history with Drae McCray (2022 against Alabama), Pat Curran (2003, Kentucky Wesleyan) and Michael Farrell (1999, Virginia-Wise). His 241 yards ranks second all-time in program history behind 250 yards by Harold Roberts in 1969 against Murray State.

TJ Smith threw for 278 yards and ran for 62 yards for the Lions (3-6, 3-2).

Austin Peay has won the last three meetings between the two, including a 38-35 win in 2022 at Braly Stadium and a 49-39 win last season in Clarksville.

Despite the Governors' win streak, North Alabama leads the all-time series with a 14-7 record.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME