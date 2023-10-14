Ayo-Durojaiye scores 3 times and Villanova defense shuts down Elon in 21-0 victory

PHILADELPHIA — TD Ayo-Durojaiye scored all three touchdowns, Villanova piled up 440 yards on the ground, and the Wildcats defeated Elon 21-0 on Saturday.

The shutout came courtesy of a Villanova defense that held the Phoenix to 99 yards of total offense. Brendan Bell led the way with six solo tackles, seven total.

Isaiah Ragland had 126 yards rushing and quarterback Connor Watkins added 125 yards to lead the potent ground game. Watkins attempted only 10 passes, completing 3 for 36 yards.

Ayo-Durojaiye scored on runs of 1, 50 and 1 yard and had a total of 78 yards rushing. The Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 Coastal Athletic Association) finished with 476 total yards.

Justin Allen was 4-for-11 passing for 40 yards for Elon (3-4, 3-1) and was the game's leader in passing yardage.

—-

