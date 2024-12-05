SportsCollegeCollege Football

Bahamas Bowl to feature pair of 8-win teams as Liberty and Buffalo square off Jan. 4

By The Associated Press

Liberty will face Buffalo in the Bahamas Bowl on Jan. 4, the bowl announced Thursday.

The Flames (8-3), of Conference USA, will be making their sixth consecutive bowl appearance. Buffalo (8-4), of the Mid-American Conference, will be playing in its fifth bowl game in the last seven years. The Bulls won the 2019 Bahamas Bowl, beating Charlotte 31-9.

The game will once again be played at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, which was closed for renovations last year, causing the game to be played in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The teams have met three times previously, with the Flames winning all three, including a 55-27 win at Buffalo last season.

