Robertson throws for 204 yards and 2 TDs, Baylor beats Houston 20-10

HOUSTON — Sawyer Robertson threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns, Bryson Washington rushed for 113 yards and Baylor defeated Houston 20-10 on Saturday night for the Bears’ fifth straight win.

Robertson, who finished 15 of 23 and threw three interceptions, had touchdown passes of 5 yards to Michael Trigg and 23 yards to Ashtyn Hawkins in the first half as Baylor built a 17-7 halftime lead.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight, and we got what we expected,” Washington said. “I just feel like we kept pounding the rock. We kept running downhill.”

Hawkins caught six passes for 65 yards, and Trigg had four catches for 96 yards for Baylor (7-4, 5-3 Big 12).

The Bears outgained Houston 325-239, including 268-57 yards in the first half.

“I’m excited about the win,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. “We did not play our best, but I’m proud of the fight. I think if this was a game early in the year, we would find a way to not come out with the win, so to battle through adversity, … this could be a really good wakeup call. We will use it that way.”

Zeon Chriss finished 13 of 24 for 126 yards passing and threw three interceptions for Houston (4-7, 3-5).

“I know you’ve heard me say it 50 times, but we have to play well in all three phrases to win ballgames this year,” Houston coach Willie Fritz said. “We’re going to get it fixed.”

Stephon Johnson caught three passes for 54 yards, and Re’Shaun Sanford II rushed for 37 yards to lead the Cougars, who lost their second straight game. The Cougars failed to reach bowl eligibility for the second consecutive season.

“All this does is motivate my butt more,” Fritz said.

Jeremiah Wilson had two interceptions for Houston, including a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown with 32 seconds remaining in the first quarter that tied it at 7.

The takeaway

Baylor: The Bears remained in the hunt for the Big 12 Championship game with the win. … Baylor’s defense had pressure on Chriss throughout the night, and the Bears forced four turnovers.

“When we were 2-4, everybody had faith that we would have a winning season,” Baylor offensive lineman Omar Aigbedion said. “That’s what we were able to do. As far as the Big 12 Championship goes, losing four games, it’s hard to win a championship but we are taking it one game at a time.”

Houston: The Cougars offense continued to struggle, scoring 10 points or fewer for the fifth time this season. Houston, which entered last in the nation in the red zone with 11 scores on 19 opportunities, finished 1 for 2 in the red zone with a field goal. Houston has not scored an offensive touchdown since Nov. 2 against Kansas State.

Up next

Baylor: Hosts Kansas on Saturday in its regular-season finale.

Houston: Travels to No. 14 BYU on Saturday to end its season.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here