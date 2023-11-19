SportsCollegeCollege Football

Jennings, FAMU extend win streak to 8 games, beat Bethune-Cookman 24-7

By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Terrell Jennings had 62 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Jaquez Yant ran for a TD and Florida A&M beat Bethune-Cookman 24-7 Saturday in the regular season finale for both teams at the Florida Classic.

FCS No. 7 Florida A&M (10-1, 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which reached double-digit wins in a season for the first time since 1999, has won 16 consecutive conference games and eight straight overall. The Rattlers play host to Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Championship game on Dec. 2.

Isaiah Major recovered a fumble to give FAMU possession at the Wildcats 22 and three plays later Yant scored on a 3-yard run to give make it 7-0 with 9:40 left in the first quarter. Jennings capped an 11-play, 91-yard drive that took nearly-7 minutes off the clock with a 3-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter and Cameron Gillis kicked a 44-yard field goal that made it 17-0 at halftime.

A 7-yard touchdown run by Walter Simmons III got Bethune-Cookman on the scoreboard late in the third quarter.

The Rattlers went 98 yards in nine plays to take a 24-7 lead when Jennings ripped off a 35-yard touchdown with 8:09 to play.

Eric Smith intercepted two passes for FAMU, which limited the Wildcats to just 234 total yards.

