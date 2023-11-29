Northwestern's Braun named Big Ten coach of the year. Coaches vote 8 Michigan players to 1st team

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Northwestern's David Braun has been named coach of the year and eight Michigan players are on the All-Big Ten first team picked in a vote of the coaches.

Offensive player of the year is Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., defensive player of the year is Illinois defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton and freshman of the year is Purdue defensive back Dillon Thieneman.

The Michigan players on the first team are quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Blake Corum, center Drake Nugent, offensive linemen Zak Zinter and LaDarius Henderson, tight end Colston Loveland, defensive lineman Mason Graham and defensive back Will Johnson.

Iowa, the Wolverines' opponent in the conference championship game on Saturday night, occupies for spots on the first team: linebacker Jay Higgins, punter Tory Taylor and Cooper DeJean at both defensive back and return specialist.

Braun was hired as Northwestern's defensive coordinator last January and began the season as interim coach following the firing of Pat Fitzgerald in the wake of a hazing scandal.

Northwestern went from 1-11 last season to 7-5, the biggest turnaround in the Bowl Subdivision. Northwestern removed Braun's interim tag on Nov. 15.

The Big Ten announced its honors Tuesday and Wednesday. The Associated Press will announce its All-Big Ten teams and individual awards on Dec. 6.

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison, right, celebrates a reception for a first down against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: AP/Jay LaPrete

___

