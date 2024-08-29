No. 23 USC plays its first game as a Big Ten member against No. 13 LSU in Las Vegas on Sunday

Things to watch this week in the Big Ten Conference:

Game of the week

No. 13 LSU vs. No. 23 Southern California, Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET, at Las Vegas (ABC)

LSU and Big Ten newcomer USC will debut new quarterbacks following the departures of the last two Heisman Trophy winners. Garrett Nussmeier takes over for 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels at LSU; Miller Moss succeeds 2022 winner Caleb Williams at USC.

The Tigers are coming off a pair of 10-win seasons and have won seven of their last eight, but they've lost four straight openers. Nussmeier will be going against a revamped USC defense under new coordinator D'Anton Lynn.

The Trojans are meeting an opponent from the Southeastern Conference for the first time since losing 52-6 to Alabama in 2016. They're facing LSU for the first time since 1984.

The undercard

No. 9 Michigan opens the defense of its national championship at home against Fresno State on Saturday. Sherrone Moore, who won four games as acting head coach last year, takes over for Jim Harbaugh. The Bulldogs go to the Big House for the first time with interim coach Tim Skipper replacing Jeff Tedford, who resigned July 15 for health reasons.

Minnesota hosts North Carolina on Thursday night in the week's first intersectional matchup. Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall draft pick by the Patriots, shredded the Gophers’ defense with 414 yards passing in last year’s 31-13 win. Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said Connor Harrell and Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson will take snaps. New Hampshire transfer QB Max Brosmer makes his first FBS start.

Impact players

QB Dylan Raiola, the highest-ranked recruit to ever sign with Nebraska, makes his first start against UTEP at home on Saturday.

Oregon State transfer QB Aidan Chiles, who followed Jonathan Smith to Michigan State, will face Florida Atlantic on Friday night.

Kansas State transfer QB Will Howard starts for No. 2 Ohio State against Akron on Saturday.

Inside the numbers

Rutgers' Kyle Monangai goes into his team's Thursday opener against Howard as the Big Ten's defending rushing champion. He was the only player in the league to run for 1,000 yards (1,262). ... No. 3 Oregon hosts Idaho in its first game as a Big Ten member and goes for its nation-leading 33rd straight nonconference home win. ... Bret Bielema's 18 wins are most by an Illinois coach in his first three seasons since John Mackovic won the same number from 1988-90. The Illini open Thursday against Eastern Illinois. ... Wisconsin will try to go 16-0 in home night games when it plays Western Michigan on Friday.

Now don't get upset

West Virginia is an 8 1/2-point underdog Saturday against No. 8 Penn State, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Drew Allar threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns in the Nittany Lions’ 38-15 win in Happy Valley last year, and he's back. The Mountaineers are at home this time, experienced on both sides of the ball and riding the momentum of their first nine-win season since 2016.