Troy, Duke set to face off in Birmingham Bowl with each team carrying postseason streaks

Duke's Jordan Moore (8) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Credit: AP/Ben McKeown

By The Associated Press

Troy (11-2, Sun Belt) vs Duke (7-5, ACC), Dec. 23, noon ET

LOCATION: Birmingham, Alabama

TOP PLAYERS

Troy: RB Kimani Vidal, 1,582 yards, 14 touchdowns; 233 yards, five TDs in Sun Belt title game against Appalachian State. League offensive player of the year.

Duke: WR Jordan Moore, 59 catches, 794 yards, 8 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Troy: Captured its second straight Sun Belt Conference championship under second-year coach Jon Sumrall, going 23-4. First Sun Belt team to face Power Five opponent in bowl game. Won 10 straight games since 1-2 start.

Troy running back Kimani Vidal (28) runs against the Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Troy, Ala. Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

Duke: Interim coach Trooper Taylor will coach the Blue Devils in the bowl game. Mike Elko has left to take over the Texas A&M program.

LAST TIME

Duke 34, Troy 17, Sept. 6, 2014.

BOWL HISTORY

Newly appointed Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko waves during a welcome celebration in his honor on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Credit: AP/Meredith Seaver

Troy: Has won five straight bowl games and is making its 10th bowl appearance since moving to FBS in 2001. First Birmingham Bowl appearance.

Duke: Is 7-8 in bowl games but has won its last four. First appearance in Birmingham Bowl.

