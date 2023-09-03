Blake Watson runs for 3 TDs, Sutton Smith adds 2 more as Memphis beats Bethune-Cookman 56-10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sutton Smith ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and Blake Watson added three rushing TDs to lead Memphis to a 56-14 win over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Watson finished with 10 carries for 75 yards. Seth Henigan completed 27 of 36 passes for 334 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Memphis.

Watson scored on a 2-yard run with 12:28 left in the first quarter and Seth Morgan kicked a 45-yard field goal about 7 minutes later to make it 10-0. Bethune-Cookman got on the board when Amarie Jones returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown with 2:15 remaining in the period. Watson sandwiched TD runs of 15 and 2 yards around a 25-yard field goal by Morgan in the second quarter to ignite a string of 46 straight points by the Tigers.

Bethune-Cookman's Ejike Brown returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown to cap the scoring.

The Wildcats converted 1-of-15 third downs, had just four first downs and finished with 91 total yards,

_