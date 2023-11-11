SportsCollegeCollege Football

Blakemore runs for 169 yards and 3 TDs to lead Illinois State past Murray State 44-7

By The Associated Press

NORMAL, Ill. — Mason Blakemore ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns to power Illinois State to a 44-7 win over Murray State on Saturday.

Blakemore, who transferred from Northern Illinois, scored on runs of 33, 35 and 5 yards for his third three-TD game of the season while finishing a yard shy of his season best.

Tommy Rittenhouse threw for a touchdown and ran for another. His 15-yard scamper tied the game at 7 and he connected with Daniel Sobkowicz for a 26-yard score late in the third quarter.

Cole Mueller scored on a 58-yard run in the fourth quarter, helping the Redbirds (6-4, 4-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) pile up 345 yards on the ground and 510 yards overall.

Jawaun Northington had 96 yards rushing with a 12-yard touchdown for the Racers (2-8, 1-6). DJ Williams threw three interceptions.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME