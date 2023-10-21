SportsCollegeCollege Football

Blood helps pace Southern to 28-18 win over Bethune-Cookman

By The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Quarterback Harold Blood threw and ran for a touchdown and Southern pulled away from Bethune-Cookman for a 28-18 win on Saturday.

Kendric Rhymes, who ran for 128 yards on 22 carries, scored on a 23-yard run with 6:46 remaining before halftime to put Southern (4-3, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) ahead 14-7 and the Jaguars led the rest of the way.

Blood helped extend the lead to 21-10 when he connected with August Petrie III on a 57-yard scoring pass with 6:12 left in the third quarter. George Qaulls Jr. returned a shanked punt 24 yards with 9:10 left to end Southern's scoring.

Luke Sprague and Tylik Bethea each threw a touchdown pass for the Wildcats (1-6, 0-4).

