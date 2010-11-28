Boise State drops 6 spots to No. 9 in AP poll

NEW YORK (AP) — Boise State dropped six spots to No. 9 in The Associated Press college football poll after having its 24-game winning streak snapped.

For the third straight week, No. 1 Oregon and Auburn hold the top two spots in the rankings. No. 3 TCU moved up one spot.

The gap between the Ducks and Tigers shrank to 19 points. The Ducks have 36 first-place votes and 1,475 points, while Auburn has 23 and 1,456 from the media panel.

Wisconsin is fourth and Stanford is fifth.

Boise State had been ranked no lower than fourth this season, but after losing 34-31 in overtime to Nevada, the Broncos tumbled out of the national championship race.

Nevada moved up six spots to No. 14.