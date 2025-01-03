Dirk Koetter retires after 1 season as offensive coordinator at Boise State

Dirk Koetter announced his retirement Friday after just one season as Boise State’s offensive coordinator.

Koetter, a former head coach at Boise State and 42-year veteran of the profession, questioned the direction college football is taking. He cited the transfer portal and the advent of name, image and likeness payments to athletes.

In a post on Facebook, he said, “College football is changing rapidly, and maybe not for the better."

“Conference realignment, roster limitations, transfer portal, NIL, lack of a governing body with any power are all issues that have to be dealt with.”

The Broncos won the Mountain West championship and earned the No. 3 seed and a bye in the College Football Playoff this season. They lost 31-14 to Penn State in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

“Our best players are getting offered between 2 and 10 times what we can offer,” Koetter wrote. “We are losing recruits in the portal to schools that are just flat outbidding us. I know it’s not all about the money, and Coach D and staff will undoubtedly continue to find the ‘right kind of guys,’ but money is an issue.”

Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty, who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting after coming up just 28 yards shy of Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record, reportedly was offered big name, image and likeness money deals from SEC and Big Ten schools after his sophomore year, according to CBS Sports.

Koetter will remain with the program as a senior analyst.