Bazelak throws for 2 TDs, Oladokun has 53-yard pick-6, BGSU beats W. Michigan 34-10

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Connor Bazelak threw two touchdown passes, Jordan Oladokun returned and interception 53-yards for a touchdown and Bowling Green beat Western Michigan 34-10 on Tuesday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

Bowling Green (7-5, 5-3 Mid-American Conference), which awaits its second consecutive bowl bid, has its most wins since the 2015 team won 10 games.

Alan Anaya made a 35-yard field goal to open the scoring about 3 minutes into the game, Darius Lorfils intercepted a pass to give the Falcons possession and, the next play, Bazelak hit Jaylon Tillman for a 35-yard touchdown with 10:55 left in the first quarter.

Oladokun's pick-6 made it 17-0 early in the second, Bazelak followed with a 3-yard scoring pass to Odieu Hiliare midway through the period and Ta’ron Keith added a 7-yard TD run to make it 31-0 with 57 seconds left before Palmer Domschke kicked a 48-yard field goal to get Western Michigan on the board as time expired.

Jalen Buckley had 85 yards rushing, including a 16-yard touchdown that capped the scoring with 4:44 to play, on 18 carries for Western Michigan (4-8, 3-5).

