SportsCollegeCollege Football

Boyd's 2 TD receptions help Bethune-Cookman beat MVSU 20-7, snap 6-game skid

By The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Tylik Bethea and running back Mar’Kai Shaw each threw a touchdown pass to Tink Boyd on Thursday night to help Bethune-Cookman beat Mississippi Valley State 20-7 and snap a six-game losing streak.

Shaw took a pitch, ran to his right, and was hit as he threw a pass to Boyd, who caught it at the 17 and dragged a defender the final 7 yards to the end zone for a 41-yard touchdown that opened the scoring midway through the first quarter and Bethea hit Boyd for an 8-yard TD that made it 14-0 with 14:12 left in the second.

Cade Hechter kicked a 20-yard field goal in the second quarter and, after Darnell Deas intercepted a pass near midfield and returned it to the 11, a 21-yarder in the third for Bethune-Cookman (2-7, 1-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Boyd finished with four receptions for 76 yards and Bethea was 12-of-18 passing for 136 yards.

Jared Wilson capped a nine-play, 60-yard drive to open the second half with a 1-yard touchdown run for Mississippi Valley State (1-8, 1-5).

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME