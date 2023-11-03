Boyd's 2 TD receptions help Bethune-Cookman beat MVSU 20-7, snap 6-game skid

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Tylik Bethea and running back Mar’Kai Shaw each threw a touchdown pass to Tink Boyd on Thursday night to help Bethune-Cookman beat Mississippi Valley State 20-7 and snap a six-game losing streak.

Shaw took a pitch, ran to his right, and was hit as he threw a pass to Boyd, who caught it at the 17 and dragged a defender the final 7 yards to the end zone for a 41-yard touchdown that opened the scoring midway through the first quarter and Bethea hit Boyd for an 8-yard TD that made it 14-0 with 14:12 left in the second.

Cade Hechter kicked a 20-yard field goal in the second quarter and, after Darnell Deas intercepted a pass near midfield and returned it to the 11, a 21-yarder in the third for Bethune-Cookman (2-7, 1-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Boyd finished with four receptions for 76 yards and Bethea was 12-of-18 passing for 136 yards.

Jared Wilson capped a nine-play, 60-yard drive to open the second half with a 1-yard touchdown run for Mississippi Valley State (1-8, 1-5).

