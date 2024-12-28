SportsCollegeCollege Football

Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke transferring to Arizona

Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke looks to throw a pass during...

Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke looks to throw a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Madison, Wis. Credit: AP/Kayla Wolf

By The Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — Former Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke is headed to Arizona.

Locke announced his decision in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, giving the Wildcats two veteran quarterbacks with Noah Fifita returning.

Locke sat out as a redshirt at Mississippi State in 2022 before throwing for 1,936 yards and 13 touchdowns with 10 interceptions for the Badgers last season.

Arizona will have a new-look offense with the addition of offensive coordinator Seth Doege, a disciple of late Texas Tech coach Mike Leach.

Fifita has been Arizona's starter most of the past two seasons and announced earlier this month he would be returning to Tucson.

