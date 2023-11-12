Brayden Schager accounts for 3 TDs, Hawaii hands Air Force first MWC loss, 27-13

HONOLULU — Brayden Schager threw two touchdown passes to Pofele Ashlock and ran for another TD to help Hawaii beat Air Force 27-13 Saturday night and hand the Falcons their first Mountain West Conference loss of the season.

Hawaii (4-7, 2-4) took 7-plus minutes off the clock with a 12-play, 75-yard opening drive that culminated when Schager hit Ashlock for a 5-yard touchdown and the Rainbow Warriors led the rest of the way.

The Falcons (8-2, 5-1), who lost 23-3 against Army last week, fell into a tie with UNLV (8-2, 5-1) atop the conference standings. Air Force plays host to the Runnin' Rebels for sole possession of first next week.

Schager scored on a 1-yard run with 2 seconds left in the second quarter that made it 13-3 when the PAT attempt was no good. Dylan Carson ripped off a 35-yard touchdown run about 2 minutes into the third quarter that cut the deficit to three points but Hawaii answered when Ashlock caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Schager with 7:20 left before the fourth.

Jalen Smith forced a fumble by Jensen Jones that Meki Pei recovered for a 32-yard scoop-and-score that made it 27-10 with 11:09 to play.

Air Force converted three third downs and two fourth downs on a 20-play drive in the first half that took 11 minutes, 49 seconds off the clock that resulted in a 25-yard field goal by Matthew Dapore, who also kicked a 21-yarder that capped the scoring with 6:20 remaining.

Air Force running back Aiden Calvert (28) tries to get past Hawaii defensive back Peter Manuma (1)during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Honolulu. Credit: AP/Marco Garcia

