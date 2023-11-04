SportsCollegeCollege Football

Bret Bushka accounts for 6 TDs as Butler rolls to 49-7 victory over Morehead State

By The Associated Press

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Bret Bushka threw five touchdown passes in the first half and ran for another scoring in leading Butler to a 49-7 victory over Morehead State on Saturday.

Butler (7-3, 5-2 Pioneer League) scored on five of its first six possessions. Bushka threw a pair of scoring throws to Luke Wooten and one each to Ethan Loss, Jyran Mitchell and Jack Bill, with Mitchell and Bill's covering more than 50 yards.

Bushka finished 16-of-17 passing for 281 yards, and he added 12-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Mitchell had 125 yards rushing on 22 carries and Patrick Coury added a late pick-6.

Carter Cravens threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Daly in the first quarter for Morehead State (3-6, 2-4).

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME