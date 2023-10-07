Brewer leads Stetson comeback, Hatters rally from 10 points down to beat Presbyterian, 28-24.

CLINTON, S.C. — Devon Brewer scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and Stetson overcame a 10-point deficit with under 14 minutes left to post a 28-24 Pioneer Football League win over Presbyterian on Saturday afternoon.

Ty Englehart threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third to put the Blue Hose up 24-14 early in the fourth quarter, but the Hatters answered with a seven-play, 55-yard drive to get within a field goal, then a 10-play 80-yard drive for the go-ahead score.

Presbyterian forced Stetson to punt on its first possession, then drove 72-yards in 11 plays to take a 7-0 lead when Englehart hit Terik Mulder with a 7-yard touchdown pass. The Blue Hose picked off a Matt O'Connor pass and returned it to the Stetson 1 and Englehart scored two plays later to make it 14-0.

Brady Meitz hit Aanjay Feliciano from 12 yards out following a Presbyterian fumble and Donovan Shepard scored from eight yards after picking off an Englehart pass to make it 14-all at intermission.

Presbyterian kicked a short field goal in the third quarter and Englehart hit Worth Warner with a short TD to build a 10-point lead.

Brewer finished with 100 yards on 24 carries and Meitz was 10 of 17 for 186 yards passing for Stetson (3-3, 1-2 Pioneer Football League).

Englehart was 18-of-24 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off twice.

__

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll