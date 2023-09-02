Brosmer throws 5 TD passes, Laube scores three ways as New Hampshire rolls over Stonehill 51-17

EASTON, Mass. — Max Brosmer threw for 284 yards and five touchdowns and Dylan Laube returned a punt for a score, caught a TD pass and ran for third, all in the first quarter, as New Hampshire cruised past Stonehill, 51-17 in the season-opener for both schools Saturday.

New Hampshire, which reached the second round of the FCS playoffs a year ago, scored 34 straight points to open the game before the Skyhawks, opening their second season as a Division I program, could get on the board.

Brosmer got the Wildcats on the board with a short pass to Colby Ramshaw three minutes into the game. Less than a minute later, Laube returned a Stonehill punt 58 yards for a score. Laube then pulled in a 23-yard pass from Brosmer and capped the period by dashing 11 yards for a score to make it 27-0. Brosmer added a 69-yard scoring pass to Heron Maurisseau to start the second quarter.

Brosmer was 19-of-25 passing and Laube carried 16 times for 89 yards and caught a pair of passes for another 31.

Ashur Carraha was 15 of 29 for 178 yards to lead Stonehill and Jermaine Corbett carried 24 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

