SportsCollegeCollege Football

Former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden is named Broyles Award winner

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden surveys the field before...

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden surveys the field before an NCAA college football game against Stanford, in South Bend, Ind., Oct. 12, 2024. Credit: AP/Michael Caterina

By The Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden has been named the Broyles Award winner as the nation's top assistant coach.

Golden helped Notre Dame reach the national championship game last month before he was hired as the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator. The Fighting Irish ranked second in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring defense (14.3 points per game) and ninth in total defense (298.3 yards per game).

The other four finalists were Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks and Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. The selection committee for the award announced Thursday night included former coaches, members of the Football Writers Association of America and broadcasters.

Golden is the 29th assistant coach to receive the Broyles Award. It was created in 1996 to recognize former Arkansas coach Frank Broyles’ history of developing assistant coaches.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME