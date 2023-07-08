Bryan Collins, Stony Brook defensive coordinator and former LIU Post coach, dies at 58
Bryan Collins, Stony Brook football defensive coordinator and longtime Long Island University head football coach, died Saturday morning from a cardiac event, his family said. He was 58.
Collins led the LIU football program to six NCAA tournament appearances and eight Northeast-10 Conference championships over 23 years as head coach from 1998-2021. He earned Coach of the Year honors seven times, coached 12 players who achieved All-American honors and finished with a 162-84 record as the program’s winningest coach.
Collins served as Stony Brook’s defensive line coach from 2021-22, then became the Seawolves’ defensive coordinator in January 2023.
He played linebacker at St. John’s University and graduated with a degree in business administration in 1987. Collins also served as LIU’s Director of Athletics from 2006-17.