Buckley runs for 138, 2 TDs, defense has 2 safeties and TD, W. Michigan swamps E. Michigan 45-21

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Jalen Buckley ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns and the Western Michigan defense added a pair of safeties and a touchdown and the Broncos beat Eastern Michigan 45-21 on Saturday.

Buckley scored on a pair of short runs, sandwiched around a 20-yard scoring connection between Hayden Wolff and Blake Bosma to give the Broncos (3-6, 2-3 Mid-American Conference) a 21-0 lead.

Samson Evans scored on a 15-yard run to put the Eagles (4-5, 2-3) on the board late in the second quarter.

A holding penalty on an Eastern Michigan pass attempt from the end zone in the opening minutes of the third quarter upped the Bronco lead to 23-7, and a sack in the end zone on the last play of the third quarter made it 25-13.

Evans scored his second touchdown between the sacks and Austin Smith connected with Jaylon Jackson for a 68-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it 32-19.

Aardon Wofford had two interceptions for the Broncos.

