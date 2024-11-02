SportsCollegeCollege Football

Nick Howard's 4 total touchdowns power Butler in 46-13 rout of Stetson

By The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Quarterback Nick Howard ran for three touchdowns and passed for another, leading Butler to a 46-13 rout of Stetson on Saturday.

Butler also got a 100-yard pick-6 from Jeremiah Jackson. He picked off a tipped pass in a crowd in the end zone, set up a number of blocks and raced untouched for the score.

Howard had a 10-yard TD pass to Trevon Brown for a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, then added a 7-yard TD run before halftime. He scored on runs of 8 and 5 yards in the second half. He was the Bulldogs' leading rusher with 19 carries for 92 yards and Griffin Caldwell added 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Bulldogs finished with 283 yards rushing.

In the passing game, Howard's only completion in three attempts was the touchdown to Brown. Reagan Andrew was 11-of-15 passing for 144 yards for Butler (7-2, 3-2 Pioneer Football League).

For Stetson (2-6, 0-4), Brady Meitz was 27-of-40 passing for 210 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions.

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME