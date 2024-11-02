Nick Howard's 4 total touchdowns power Butler in 46-13 rout of Stetson

INDIANAPOLIS — Quarterback Nick Howard ran for three touchdowns and passed for another, leading Butler to a 46-13 rout of Stetson on Saturday.

Butler also got a 100-yard pick-6 from Jeremiah Jackson. He picked off a tipped pass in a crowd in the end zone, set up a number of blocks and raced untouched for the score.

Howard had a 10-yard TD pass to Trevon Brown for a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, then added a 7-yard TD run before halftime. He scored on runs of 8 and 5 yards in the second half. He was the Bulldogs' leading rusher with 19 carries for 92 yards and Griffin Caldwell added 91 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Bulldogs finished with 283 yards rushing.

In the passing game, Howard's only completion in three attempts was the touchdown to Brown. Reagan Andrew was 11-of-15 passing for 144 yards for Butler (7-2, 3-2 Pioneer Football League).

For Stetson (2-6, 0-4), Brady Meitz was 27-of-40 passing for 210 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions.

