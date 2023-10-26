SportsCollegeCollege Football

Buzz Flabiano makes field goal with 4 seconds remaining to help UTEP beat winless Sam Houston 37-34

By The Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Buzz Flabiano made a 32-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to help UTEP beat winless Sam Houston 37-34 on Wednesday night.

UTEP trailed 27-13 with 6:14 left in the third quarter before scoring 21 straight points to take a 34-27 lead on Kevin Hurley's short touchdown run following James Neal's interception return to the 1-yard line.

UTEP started its final drive with 1:02 left near midfield. Cade McConnell threw a deep pass to Jeremiah Ballard for a 37-yard gain on first down and Deion Hankins ran for 4 yards before UTEP elected to attempt a field goal on second down. After a Sam Houston timeout, Flabiano made his third field goal of the game.

McConnell was 12 of 22 for 206 yards with one touchdown and one interception for UTEP (3-6, 2-3 Conference USA). Hankins carried it 15 times for 117 yards and a touchdown. Flabiano also drilled a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to get within 21-13.

Sam Houston (0-8, 0-5) was seeking its first win as a FBS program.

Keegan Shoemaker threw for 202 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Sam Houston.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME