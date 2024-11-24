BYU coach Kalani Sitake doesn't blame 28-23 loss on Arizona State's premature field storming

TEMPE, Ariz. — BYU coach Kalani Sitake took the high road on Saturday despite having to wait roughly 15 minutes to run a final Hail Mary play following Arizona State's student section prematurely storming the field in the Cougars' loss.

No. 21 Arizona State beat No. 14 BYU 28-23 in a game that had its final few seconds turn into a mess.

“I hate getting mad at the fans — they're so excited to get the win," Sitake said.

The Sun Devils looked as if they had sealed the tight victory with 1:04 remaining after Javan Robinson snagged an interception, but the team's offense sputtered on the ensuing drive. On fourth down with 7 seconds left, Arizona State Sam Leavitt dropped back and heaved the ball high out of bounds.

Arizona State's student section — believing the game was over — rushed the field in jubilation. But officials ruled there was still 1 second on the clock and BYU would get the ball back at its own 49 with a chance for a Hail Mary to win.

The problem was there was already chaos at Mountain America Stadium, with thousands of fans pouring onto the field. It was arguably the biggest home game for Arizona State (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) in a decade and there was a sellout crowd of 55,400.

All the fans couldn't get back in the stands in a timely fashion, so most stood around the perimeter of the field for the final play.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, left, celebrates a 28-23. win over BYU with head coach Kenny Dillingham, right, after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

Sitake argued for an unsportsmanlike penalty to be called on Arizona State, but the coach said officials informed him that the Big 12 Conference made a ruling that there would be no penalty. The extra yards might have been useful — BYU's Jake Retzlaff's final throw fell a few yards short of the end zone and incomplete.

“I don't know — that was a conference decision,” Sitake said.

Sitake wasn't upset at the officiating crew, who he said communicated well. It was an emotional loss for the Cougars (9-2, 6-2), who likely had their College Football Playoff hopes dashed.

“I was trying to cling onto as much hope as I could,” Sitake said. "It's OK. None of our guys were hurt. There was no big issue there. They eventually cleared it and we were able to get that one play. I understand the fans' excitement and energy.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake shouts instructions during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 28-23. Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

“They weren't too rude to us, just excited about their win.”

Premature fan celebrations aren't entirely uncommon in college football. Just two weeks ago, Mississippi fans had to be removed from the field during the school's upset win over Georgia.