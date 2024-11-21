Big-time November football is back in Tempe as No. 21 Arizona St hosts No. 14 BYU

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State has waited a long time to play a home football game of this magnitude.

The No. 21 Sun Devils (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) haven't hosted a game as a nationally ranked team in November since 2014, and it's going to be a big one with No. 14 BYU (9-1, 6-1) coming to town.

“We haven’t had one like this yet since I’ve been here,” Arizona State's second-year coach Kenny Dillingham said. “This is going to be the game where people can really feel it.”

It's a matchup with Big 12 and College Football Playoff implications that few expected just a few months ago. The Cougars were picked 13th of 16 teams in the Big 12 preseason poll while the Sun Devils were picked dead last.

Arizona State has won three straight and already secured a five-win improvement over last season, which is the program's biggest year-over-year gain since 1996. Even so, Dillingham said the Sun Devils have no reason to be cocky, even if they've earned some confidence.

“We’re four plays away from having four losses and we’re a couple of plays away from having 10 wins,” Dillingham said. “That’s the nature of football, so I’ve never looked at it like that. I always look at it like we can win every game on our schedule."

BYU won its first nine games this season but is coming off its first loss — a 17-13 home setback against Kansas. The Cougars are trying not to let one loss affect their season goals and they still control their own destiny in the Big 12 title race.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Spenser Heaps

“It was a game that got away from us and props to Kansas, they played a great game against us," BYU defensive tackle John Nelson said. “And, you know, it happens. It’s football. Not a lot of teams go undefeated, but we’ve just got to take the lessons we learned and apply them to this week and just get back to BYU football.”

Leavitt's growth

Arizona State's redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt had one of his best games in last week's win over Kansas State, throwing for three touchdowns in the first half to help secure a 24-14 victory.

It was the first time a Sun Devils quarterback had thrown for three TDs in a half since Jayden Daniels accomplished the feat in 2019. Daniels is now starring in his NFL rookie season for the Washington Commanders.

“He’s super athletic, has an accurate arm and has a really good football IQ,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “He’s dangerous. He’s got a lot of football to play. He’s thriving in his role at ASU and it’s going to be a difficult matchup for us for sure.”

Arizona State head coach Kenny DIllingham, front, celebrates after wide receiver Jordyn Tyson scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

BYU's defense

Leavitt will be tested against a BYU defense that's one of the best in the Big 12, particularly against the pass.

The Cougars are giving up just 176 yards passing per game and have 17 interceptions, which is tied with James Madison and California for the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision. BYU has had 11 different players pick off a pass.

Dillingham credits that production to Sitake.

“He’s one of the best defensive minds in football," Dillingham said. “I’ve played him multiple times. He’s a phenomenal defensive coach.”

Scary Skattebo

Arizona State's Cam Skattebo is having one of the most productive offensive seasons in college football and is the only player in FBS with more than 1,000 yards rushing and 300 yards receiving.

The 5-foot-10, 225-pound bowling ball of a runner was actually fairly quiet by his lofty standards in last week's win over Kansas State, running for 73 yards on 25 carries. He also caught four passes for 44 yards.

He has four 100-yard rushing games this season and two 100-yard receiving games.

“Me personally, I’m excited to go against a good back, just to see what our defense is really made of,” BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker said. “We have a history of stopping good backs.”