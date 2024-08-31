BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill not coaching in season opener after having a heart attack

PROVO, Utah — BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill was discharged from the hospital Saturday, two days after he had a heart attack.

The 49-year-old Hill, who is also the team's associate head coach, was expected to attend the Cougars' season opener against Southern Illinois at LaVell Edwards Stadium, but head coach Kalani Sitake was taking over Hill's sideline duties.

Hill was hospitalized at a Utah County hospital Thursday night after experiencing chest pains following football practice that afternoon. Two stents were inserted into his arteries in separate procedures on Friday and Saturday after an angiogram revealed one artery was 60% blocked and the other was 100% blocked.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be having a heart attack at 49,” Hill wrote in a post on the social platform X. “I cannot thank the doctors, nurses and staff enough for all their expertise, professionalism, and care. I have been since released from the hospital and I am feeling much better as I look forward to a fast recovery.”

Hill joined Sitake’s staff as BYU’s defensive coordinator in 2023 following nine seasons at Weber State, where he posted a 68-39 record as head coach and guided the Wildcats to four consecutive Big Sky Conference championships from 2017 to 2021.

He was previously a defensive assistant at Utah under Urban Meyer and then Kyle Whittingham from 2001 to 2013. Hill also played for the Utes as a defensive back in 1998 and 1999.