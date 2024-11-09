Mendoza throws for 2 TDs, runs for a third as Cal beats Wake Forest, 46-36 for first ACC victory

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fernando Mendoza threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Cal finally secured its elusive first Atlantic Coast Conference victory by hanging on to beat Wake Forest 46-36 on Friday night.

Mendoza was 40-for-56 for 385 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Cal is a first-year member of the ACC. The Bears (5-4, 1-4 ACC) lost their previous four ACC outings by a combined nine points, including one-point setbacks to Florida State and N.C. State.

“Really proud of them for finding a way to win,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. “Just proud of them for staying in the moment.”

Demond Claiborne scored on a run and a catch and finished with 113 rushing yards for Wake Forest (4-5, 2-3). Hank Bachmeier threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns, but he was intercepted three times.

Liam Johnson’s interception with 1:54 left helped the Bears cling to a three-point edge before Jaivian Thomas’ clinching 11-yard TD run. Craig Woodson made the last pick-off.

“It was just really, really sloppy football, and I’m really disappointed because we’re better than that, but obviously we didn’t play better than that,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “We got what we deserved, which is a loss.”

Ryan Coe kicked two 54-yard field goals and Derek Morris hit two shorter field goals for the Bears.

Cal scored 10 points in a nine-second span of the first quarter on Morris’ first field goal and Miles Williams’ 16-yard return of a fumbled kickoff.

Mendoza was 30-for-40 for 289 yards through the air in the first half. Wake Forest took only 27 snaps in the half.

In 17 previous career games, the sophomore had never thrown more than 42 passes in a game.

“Whatever it takes to win,” Mendoza said of the high pass total. “It worked. We scored points. If it works, it works.”

Nohl Williams made his seventh interception of the season by picking off Bachmeier in the end zone to thwart the first possession of the second half.

Later in the third quarter, the Bears blocked a field goal and that set up Cal for a 33-yard TD drive capped by Mendoza’s 5-yard run.

Mendoza threw TD passes to Mikey Matthews and Tobias Merriweather, a Notre Dame transfer who played in his first game of the season.

ACC influence

Mendoza, who’s from Miami, said securing a conference victory in the Bears’ new league held special meaning.

“I grew up an ACC fan,” he said. “I’ve watched ACC football.”

Coe’s kicks

Coe was replaced as Cal’s primary kicker last month, but he holds a role for longer attempts.

“I’m just proud of that guy to continue to stick with it,” Wilcox said.

His two 54-yard boots proved pivotal.

“We’re asking him to go in there and hit the home run,” Wilcox said.

Coe played in a couple of games last year for North Carolina. Cal is his fourth school after earlier stops at Delaware and Cincinnati.

The Takeaway

Cal: The Bears wobbled some in the fourth quarter when what was once a 15-point lead appeared in jeopardy. But they came up with enough clutch plays to claim the victory despite allowing more than 24 points for just the second time this year.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons fell to 1-5 at home and made too many blunders as a two-game winning streak ended. They’ll look back at a fumbled kickoff return and a blocked field goal as costly plays on special teams.

Up Next

Cal: Next Saturday home vs. Syracuse

Wake Forest: Next Saturday at North Carolina