Calzada, Wilson lead Incarnate Word over Texas A&M-Commerce 28-11

SAN ANTONIO — Zach Calzada threw two touchdown passes and Ronald Wilson returned an interception 71 yards for a score to lead Incarnate Word to a 28-11 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday.

Emmanuel Adagbon kicked a 35-yard field goal to give the Lions the lead. Calzada connected with Jarrell Wiley for a 13-yard touchdown with 8 seconds left in the first quarter and the Cardinals (5-1, 2-0 Southland Conference), ranked sixth in the FCS coaches poll, never trailed again. Calzada and CJ Hardy teamed up for a 31-yard score with 1:57 left in the second quarter for a 14-3 halftime lead.

Javotrick Dotrey picked off a Calzada pass and raced 40 yards for a touchdown 9 seconds into the fourth quarter for the Lions (1-5, 1-1) and a successful 2-point conversion left them trailing 14-11.

Wilson gave Incarnate Word, ranked sixth in the FCS coaches poll, some breathing room with his pick-6 with 6:55 left to play. Wiley capped the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown run with 4:40 remaining.

Calzada completed 27 of 42 passes for 300 yards with three interceptions for Incarnate Word. Wiley rushed for 98 yards on 18 carries. Jaelin Campbell hauled in seven passes for 89 yards.

Josh Magana totaled 163 yards on 15-of-33 passing with two interceptions for Texas A&M-Commerce (1-5, 1-1).

Incarnate Word piled up 458 yards of offense, while holding the Lions to 213.