Cam Robinson, Alabama tackle, and teammate arrested on drug, weapons charges

MONROE, La. — Star Alabama tackle Cam Robinson and reserve defensive back Laurence Jones have been arrested on drug and weapons charges.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s records show Robinson and Jones were cited Tuesday for the misdemeanor charge of carrying a weapon in the presence of narcotics. Robinson also faces a charge of felony possession of stolen firearms.

Monroe police detective Chris Bates says the players were arrested early Tuesday morning after an officer smelled marijuana coming from their parked car.

Both players are entering their junior seasons.

Robinson is from West Monroe, Louisiana, and started his freshman and sophomore years. Last season, the left tackle was named first-team All-Southeastern Conference by The Associated Press and has been widely viewed as a top prospect for the 2017 NFL draft.