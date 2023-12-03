SportsCollegeCollege Football

SWAC champ Florida A&M carries 10-game win streak into Celebration Bowl contest with Howard

By The Associated Press

Howard (6-5, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) vs. Florida A&M (11-1, Southwestern Athletic Conference), Dec. 16, noon ET

LOCATION: Atlanta

TOP PLAYERS

Howard: QB Quinton Williams, 2,158 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, four interceptions.

Florida A&M: LB Isaiah Major, 100 tackles, two sacks.

NOTABLE

Howard: The Bison won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title with a 14-7 win over Morgan State two weeks ago.

Florida A&M: The Rattlers enter the bowl with a 10-game win streak after defeating Prairie View A&M 35-14 for its first-ever Southwestern Athletic Conference title.

LAST TIME

This is the seventh meeting between the schools with the series tied at 3-all. The Rattlers won the last meeting in 2019 39-7 when both schools were conference rivals in the MEAC.

BOWL HISTORY

It's the first time these teams have reached the Celebration Bowl, an annual matchup between the MEAC and SWAC.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME