Rourke, Bangura help Ohio defeat Central Michigan 34-20

ATHENS, Ohio — Kurtis Rourke threw for 222 yards, Sieh Bangura added 126 yards on the ground, and Ohio defeated Central Michigan 34-20 on Wednesday night.

O'Shaan Allison's 1-yard run with 4 minutes to go in the third quarter gave the Bobcats a 31-14 lead and they held on to win.

Shane Bonner scored on a 21-yard interception return and Allison scored on a 1-yard to help Ohio to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter.

The Chippewas got on the board with Jase Bauer's 50-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Davis and the score was 17-7 at halftime.

After Rourke scored on a 16-yard run, Bauer struck again, hitting Chris Parker for a 62-yard touchdown that made the score 24-14.

Bauer's TD passes covered 112 yards, but he threw for only 45 yards the rest of the game. He was 10-of-21 passing for 157 yards, with the two scores and one interception.

Rourke was 14-of-23 passing without a touchdown or interception.

Central Michigan leads the series with Ohio 29-6.

Ohio (8-3, 5-2 Mid-American Conference) is one game behind Miami (9-2, 6-1) in the East Division with one game to play. Ohio plays at Akron on Nov. 24 and can possibly tie Miami for first place, but the Redhawks beat Ohio and have already clinched the division and a berth in the conference championship game against Toledo.

Central Michigan (5-6, 3-4) looks to become bowl eligible in a home game against Toledo, also a week from Friday.

