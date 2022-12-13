LI's Charlie McKee to transfer to East Stroudsburg University

Quarterback Charlie McKee, the Nassau County all-time high school leader in passing yards, is transferring to East Stroudsburg University, a Division II program in Pennsylvania, he announced on Twitter Monday afternoon.

McKee played his freshman year at Stony Brook, but entered the transfer portal three weeks ago.

McKee appeared in five games, and started four, for the Seawolves this season. He completed 60% of his passes for 806 yards, threw six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Stony Brook finished 2-9.

East Stroudsberg, which plays in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (which once included C.W. Post), finished 4-7 last season.