LI's Charlie McKee to transfer to East Stroudsburg University

Stony Brook quarterback Charlie McKee passes under pressure from Maine...

Stony Brook quarterback Charlie McKee passes under pressure from Maine linebacker Xavier Nurse during a CAA football game at LaValle Stadium on Oct. 22. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Jordan Lauterbachjordan.lauterbach@newsday.comjlauterbach1

Quarterback Charlie McKee, the Nassau County all-time high school leader in passing yards, is transferring to East Stroudsburg University, a Division II program in Pennsylvania, he announced on Twitter Monday afternoon.

McKee played his freshman year at Stony Brook, but entered the transfer portal three weeks ago.

McKee appeared in five games, and started four, for the Seawolves this season. He completed 60% of his passes for 806 yards, threw six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Stony Brook finished 2-9.

East Stroudsberg, which plays in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (which once included C.W. Post), finished 4-7 last season.       

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

