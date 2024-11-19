Charlotte fires football coach Biff Poggi after he went 6-16 in 2 seasons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte coach Biff Poggi was fired on Monday after going 6-16 in two seasons.

Charlotte lost 59-24 to South Florida on Saturday, its fourth loss by 30 or more points this season. The 49ers (3-7) have lost four straight games since beating East Carolina 55-24 on Oct. 6.

The school said it would conduct a national search for a new coach. Associate head coach Tim Brewster will serve as interim coach for the remaining two games of the season.

“I am thankful to Biff Poggi for his leadership and mentorship of our student-athletes over these past two seasons,” Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill said in a statement. “No one can question Biff’s passion for helping young people succeed in life, both personally and professionally, but our on-field results have unfortunately fallen short of everyone’s expectations. As we move forward into the next chapter of Charlotte 49er football, we will be looking for a leader to take our program to the next level as a consistent bowl and championship contender.”