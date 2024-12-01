SportsCollegeCollege Football

Charlotte defeats UAB 29-27 in wild finish

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Cunanan kicked the go-ahead field goal and Deshawn Purdie threw a key touchdown pass — both in the fourth quarter — to lead Charlotte's 29-27 victory over UAB on Saturday in a game that twice went down to the final play.

Cunanan's 31-yard kick gave the 49ers at 22-20 lead and Purdie threw 46 yards to O’Mega Blake for a touchdown that made it 29-20 with 5 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Lee Beebe Jr.'s short touchdown run for UAB made it 29-27 with 2:57 remaining. The Blazers forced a punt then drove to the 17-yard line with a chance to win it on the final play.

Jonah Delange missed a 35-yard field goal attempt, but Charlotte was called for a personal foul. Given a second chance with no time on the clock, Delange missed from 25 yards.

Purdie completed only 9 of 26 passes for 215 yards and Sean Brown caught five passes for 100 yards for the 49ers (5-7, 4-4 American Athletic Conference).

Jalen Kitna threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns for UAB (3-9, 2-6). Corri Milliner had 126 receiving yards with a touchdown and Beebe rushed for 82 yards.

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME