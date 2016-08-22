Chris Laviano named Rutgers starting quarterback

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Chris Laviano will be the starting quarterback for Rutgers.

First-year coach Chris Ash announced the decision on Monday, less than two weeks before the season opener at Washington.

Laviano, who played at Holy Trinity High School in Hicksville, started 11 games last season in Kyle Flood’s final year as coach. He edged TCU transfer Zach Allen, fellow redshirt junior Hayden Rettig and redshirt sophomore Giovanni Rescigno for the job.

The competition for the starting job seemingly came down to Laviano and Allen. They received most of the snaps with the first team during the portions of training camp open to the media.