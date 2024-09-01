SportsCollegeCollege Football

The Citadel rallies, wins 22-21 when Charleston Southern misses last-second field goal

By The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Garrison Johnson bulled into the end zone from a yard out with 1:55 to play to give Citadel a 22-21 lead with less than two minutes to play and Charleston Southern missed a 44-yard field goal with seconds left in a wild season-opening rivalry game Saturday night.

Second-year coach Maurice Drayton earned his first win as the Bulldogs ended a 19-game losing streak.

The Bulldogs trailed 21-3 after Tyson Greenwade capped a 73-yard drive to open the second half with a 2-yard run. But after that the Buccaneers couldn't hold on.

The Citadel scored on its next two drives, both 1-yard runs, first by Johnathan Bennett and then Johnny Crawford III. In both cases the Bulldogs failed on 2-point conversions.

After another Charleston Southern punt, the Bulldogs marched to the red zone but fumbled the ball away. On the next play, DaVonyae Pettis had a strip sack of Rob McCoy that Chris Benton recovered on the CSU 13, setting up the winning touchdown.

The Buccaneers responded by driving from their 10, after a penalty, to The Citadel 27 but on a second-and-6 play Patrick Fisher-Butler hooked the field-goal attempt left with three seconds left.

Bennett passed for 170 yards and rushed for 55 for The Citadel.

McCoy threw for 290 yards and a touchdown for Charleston Southern and was the leading rusher, netting 40 yards.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME