No. 14 South Carolina and No. 21 Illinois each aim to finish with 10 wins at Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a shaky 3-3 start, South Carolina had to win out to get here.

They did just that.

The No. 14 Gamecocks had Alabama on the ropes on their home field in October. Trailing by eight with two minutes to play, quarterback LaNorris Sellers led a six-play, 75-yard drive to bring his team within two points.

After recovering an onside kick, the Gamecocks had their chance to score a program-defining upset for coach Shane Beamer. Three plays later, Sellers threw an interception and the game was over.

South Carolina's team leaders met with Beamer during the week after that game with the team sitting at 3-3 knowing they were not playing up to their potential. They felt they needed to win all of their remaining games to have a successful season and promised their coach they would.

“I think the whole year we all kind of knew what we could be, and that was just kind of one of those moments where if we wanted to accomplish what we wanted to accomplish, we had to win out,” defensive tackle Alex Huntley said. “We had to do what we had to do. And we all knew it was possible and we all knew we should do that.”

The Gamecocks (9-3) did win the final six games, knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff by defeating Oklahoma, Missouri and Clemson.

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer (8) passes against Northwestern's Michael Kilbane (47) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Paul Beaty

No. 21 Illinois faced a similar moment of clarity.

The Illini (9-3) lost two straight in the middle of the season after a setback against Minnesota. They won their final three games over Michigan State and at Rutgers and Northwestern to secure a rare trip to the Citrus Bowl.

This game caps notable seasons for both programs.

“This season has been pretty special all the way through,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "And then to have a couple of thrilling wins at the end of the year. Just a lot of really good, unique things that have happened to this football team."

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer celebrates after defeating Clemson in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. Credit: AP/Jacob Kupferman

QB Battle

The key matchup in the Citrus Bowl features Sellers and Illinois quarterback Luke Altmeyer.

Altmeyer had an up-and-down sophomore season last year after transferring from Mississippi, throwing for 1,883 yards with 13 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He turned things around this season with 2,543 yards and 21 touchdowns against five interceptions.

“It’s been a complete 180 just from me mentally,” Altmeyer said. “I think coming off of last season, I knew there had to be some sort of change to get to where I want to go. I knew I had to do work there to really take a step.”

Sellers stepped in at South Carolina as a redshirt freshman and lit up the Southeastern Conference with 2,274 yards passing and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also rushed for 655 yards and seven TDs.

Chance for 10

Both Illinois and South Carolina are not traditional football powers but playing in the Citrus Bowl, typically the bowl game with the first pick outside of the College Football Playoff or New Year's Six for SEC and Big Ten schools, is a rare treat.

The Illini will be making just their second trip to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl — the last coming in 1990 in a win over Virginia. The Gamecocks will be making their third trip to Orlando after Steve Spurrier led the team to this bowl game in the 2011 and 2013 seasons.

The chance to win 10 games is a major motivator for both programs.

"I think to get to 10 wins is a big deal in college football no matter how it comes about," Bielema said. “What plays into it, any time you can get to that mark, I think that sets your team apart in college football.”

Illinois has only four seasons with 10 wins, and none since 2001. South Carolina has only had four seasons of 10 or more wins and none since 2013.

Absences and opt-outs

As with most bowl games, both Illinois and South Carolina will see key players sit as they prepare for the NFL Draft or enter the transfer portal.

SEC Defensive Player of the Year Kyle Kennard declared for the NFL Draft and will not play. He totaled 11.5 sacks this season.

The Gamecocks will also play without Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, who rushed for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Illinois will be without leading receiver Pat Bryant, who accounted for 54 catches, 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was by far Altmeyer's favorite pass target.