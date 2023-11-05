Clement runs, throws SE Louisiana past McNeese in Kamden Sixkiller's debut, 38-24

HAMMOND, La. — Zachary Clement threw for two touchdowns and added 114 yards on 14 carries to lead Southeastern Louisiana to a 38-24 win over winless McNeese in a Southland Conference game Saturday.

Clement was 15 of 27 for 158 yards, two touchdowns and was picked off twice, but it was his running that kept McNeese off-balance. Rodeo Graham Jr. had 16 carries for 71 yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions (2-7, 2-3) have won consecutive games after having started the season losing seven straight.

For McNeese (0-8, 1-4), true freshman quarterback Kamden Sixkiller — who is 6-foot-6 — entered late in the second quarter and played the entire second half, completing 9 of 19 passes for 130 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown to Jihad Marks on the first play of the third quarter.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here