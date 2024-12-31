SportsCollegeCollege Football

QB Cade Klubnik announces he'll return to Clemson for the 2025 season

FILE- Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks for an open...

FILE- Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks for an open receiver during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and SMU Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Jacob Kupferman

By The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. — Quarterback Cade Klubnik, who led Clemson's surprise run to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship and College Football Playoff, will return for a fourth and final season with the Tigers rather than declare for the NFL draft.

Klubnik, who announced his decision on social media Monday night, recently finished his second full season as the Tigers' starter. He threw for 36 touchdowns, third-most in the country, against only six interceptions and averaged 260 yards passing per game as the Tigers went 10-4.

“The story isn’t over. See y’all in 2025,” Klubnik wrote on X.

Klubnik is 19-9 as Clemson's starter and was named MVP of the ACC championship game in 2022 and 2024.

Klubnik set an ACC title game record with four touchdown passes in a 34-31 win over SMU. He threw for three more scores in a 38-24 loss to Texas in the first round of the CFP and finished with 336 yards through the air, the most allowed by the Longhorns this season.

He was responsible for 43 touchdowns this season (36 passing, 7 rushing), behind only the 44 by Miami's Cam Ward and Washington State's John Mateer, according to Sportradar.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME