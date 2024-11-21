No. 17 Clemson looks to stay perfect against FCS teams and keep its momentum against The Citadel

The Citadel (5-6) at No. 17 Clemson (8-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (CW)

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

Series history: Clemson leads 33-5-1.

What’s at stake?

Clemson, which finished its ACC season at 7-1, wants to keep its momentum going into the much bigger finale on Nov. 30 when it faces rival South Carolina. The Citadel, under second-year coach Maurice Drayton, could reach .500 for the first time since 2019 by pulling off the colossal upset.

Key matchup

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik vs. Citadel defensive line. Klubnik has had a special season for the Tigers with a career best 26 touchdown passes and a four more scores on the ground. The Citadel is second in the FCS Southern Conference with 198 yards passing per game this season.

Players to watch

The Citadel: QB Johnathan Bennett spent four seasons at Liberty before joining The Citadel this season. He has completed just under 52% of his throws for 1,604 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Clemson: DE T.J. Parker had four sacks in a 24-20 win over Pitt last week, tying the program record for most in a game. He finished with five tackles for loss last week, tying for most by an FBS player this season. Parker was named ACC defensive lineman of the week.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks to throw during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Credit: AP/Matt Freed

Facts & figures

Clemson is 38-0 against teams like The Citadel from the FCS since 1982. ... The Tigers have won their past 14 games over the Bulldogs, dating to 1929. Clemson won the most recent meeting, 49-0, in 2020. ... The Citadel is receiving $475,000 from Clemson for the game. ... The Citadel receiver Javonte Graves-Billips leads the team with 29 catches and three TD passes. Two of those came last week when the Bulldogs rallied from 14-0 down to defeat Wofford, 30-17. ... Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown has nine tackles for loss, second most in the country by a freshman. ... Citadel has not played a team from the Football Bowl Subdivision since a 52-14 loss to Coastal Carolina to start the 2021 season. That was also the last time the Bulldogs faced a ranked opponent. ... The Citadel's last win over an FBS and ACC opponent came in 2019, a 27-24 victory at Georgia Tech. ... Clemson tailback Phil Mafah has 998 yards this season as he closes in on his first 1,000-yard season. It would be the 24th such season for a Tigers' back in school history.