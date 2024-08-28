Clemson's Chance: No. 14 Tigers look to change trajectory in opener with No. 1 Georgia

CLEMSON, S.C. — Barrett Carter came to Clemson for championships, not to listen to narratives of a fading program no longer capable of national titles.

The All-American linebacker can't wait for the 14th-ranked Tigers' chance to put that to rest when they open against No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta on Saturday.

“Tired of the disrespect,” said Carter, who leads a defense that finished eighth nationally a season ago. "Tired of all the negative stuff. Just ready to show what we know we can do as a team. We’re ready to showcase that.”

Carter and the Tigers realize the strides they can make on Saturday. Win and the group is an instant big-picture contender closer to the powerhouse that made six straight College Football Playoffs from 2015-2020 and won it all after the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

Lose and the outside perception from many about Clemson's downward spiral continues — a program whose best days are done and a coach in Dabo Swinney who can't (or won't) adapt to the sports' rapid changes.

Carter and his teammates believe they can get themselves back among the preeminent programs in the game.

"We’re not the underdog. We’re just laying low right now,” said tight end Jake Briningstool, despite Clemson coming in a 13 1/2-point underdog, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Changing path

Carter was a freshman when Clemson opened against Georgia in 2021, fresh off the Tigers' sixth straight Atlantic Coast Conference title and CFP appearance.

Led by quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, the team again looked like it would steamroll the league and get another crack at the national title.

Instead, Georgia's defense shut down Uiagalelei and the Tigers in a 10-3 victory. While the Bulldogs went on to win the first of two straight national titles, Clemson lost twice more by mid-October to fall from contention.

After winning the ACC in 2022, but missing the CFP, Clemson imploded amid way too many mistakes by first-year starting quarterback Cade Klubnik and critical injuries to players like tailback Will Shipley and receivers Beaux Collins and Antonio Williams. The Tigers were 4-4 before November.

Some have seized on Swinney's reluctance to use the transfer portal to shore up areas of need like receiver and offensive line from last year.

Swinney has stood firm in his stance to rely on his recruits and how he and his staff develop them.

“If something happens, he’s not just going to bring somebody in,” safety R.J. Mickens said this summer. “He’s going to wait on somebody and give somebody a chance that’s been there and not been able to play.”

Swinney said he looked at some offensive linemen in the portal, but nothing materialized. “They've got to love you, too,” he quipped.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart agrees with Swinney in portal principle. “If I could keep my entire roster my roster, I'd be all for keeping my roster my roster,” Smart said this week.

But Smart acknowledge that's “not realistic” in today's college football world.

Preparing players

Swinney has liked how his roster has prepared this summer. The players understand that Georgia is the national title favorite for a reason and his team will need to match all that the Bulldogs have to pull off the upset.

“I think we've got a committed team,” said Swinney, who starts his 17th season as Clemson coach.

Swinney also drove home the message that the season won't hinge on what happens this week. The Tigers, even in defeat, can still win the ACC and earn a CFP berth.

Carter is seeking much more. The junior from Suwanee, Georgia, assisted on a tackle in his first college game against the Bulldogs three seasons ago.

This time, he has bigger plans.

“Just ready to put Clemson back to the top,” he said. “We have to take it week by week, day by day. Can’t look too far ahead. But that’s the ultimate goal. Be back on top of the mountain.”