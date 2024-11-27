Clemson left guard Trent Howard out with ACL tear for South Carolina game

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson reserve guard Trent Howard will miss the 12th-ranked Tigers game with No. 16 South Carolina after tearing the ACL in his left knee at practice this week.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced Howard's injury Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound fifth-year graduate has been a backup much of the season, but had to step into a starter's role due to injuries along Clemson's offensive line.

“My heart breaks for him,” Swinney said.

Howard came in on the second snap in a 24-20 win at Pitt two games ago when lineman Elyjah Thurmon was hurt on the first play. Thurmon had an ankle injury that required surgery and will not return this season.

Howard got his fourth career start last Saturday in a 51-14 win over The Citadel. and was in line for another if injured starter Marcus Tate was unable to go after missing the past three games.

Howard was listed as a backup at both right and left guard on this week's depth chart.

The Tigers (9-2) face the rival Gamecocks (8-3) on Saturday.

